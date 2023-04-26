SUMMONS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOU

SUMMONS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No.: 21-CV-23-293 Case Type: QUT Robert D. Close , Plaintiff vs. John R. Hiebel and Anna Hiebel, husband and wife, Shirley M. Silbernick, Dallas Gulbrandson, single, Brett A. Larson and Renae L. Larson, husband and wife, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Joseph Michael Jenc and Kasey Diane Jenc, husband and wife, American National Bank of Minnesota, a national banking association, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a/k/a (MERS), Inspired Spine Properties, LLC, Bremer Bank, N. A. and also the unknown heirs of the Defendants herein and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS. You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs in the above-entitled action, a copy of which is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court, within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This action involves, affects or brings into question real property situated in the County of Douglas, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 12, Township 127 North, Range 38 West, Douglas County, Minnesota, described as follows; Commencing at the northeast corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence on an assumed bearing of South 00 degrees 40 minutes 39 seconds West along the east line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter a distance of 33.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 19 minutes 21 seconds West 156.17 feet; thence North 00 degrees 07 minutes 20 seconds West 228.5 l feet; thence North 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 606.49 feet; thence South 22 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 214.28 feet to the north line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 54 minutes 38 seconds West along said north line 113.38 feet; thence South 00 degrees 52 minutes 31 seconds West 572.28 feet; thence North 87 degrees 45 minutes 13 seconds East 392.86 feet to the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence South 00 degrees 22 minutes 09 seconds East 247.08 feet to the centerline of Power Lane (former County State Aid Highway No. 28); thence North 89 degrees 19 minutes 21 seconds West along said centerline 56.83 feet; thence westerly along a tangential curve, concave to the south, radius 950.12 feet, central angle 06 degrees 02 minutes 03 seconds 100.06 feet to the southeast corner of Parcel No. 53, MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 21-51, according to the recorded plat thereof; thence North 04 degrees 35 minutes 45 seconds West along the easterly line of said Parcel No. 53 and its northerly extension 244.16 feet to the intersection of a line bearing South 87 degrees 45 minutes 13 seconds West from the point of beginning; thence North 87 degrees 45 minutes 13 seconds East 174.87 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 0.93 acres more or less. Subject to an existing township road easement of record over the southerly portion thereof. The object of this action is to obtain judgment declaring that the Plaintiffs are the owners of the property, as their interests appear, and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no interest or estate in and to the property, nor lien thereon. Notice is further given that no personal claim is made by Plaintiffs against any of the Defendants. PARTIES TO A CIVIL ACTION ARE ENCOURAGED TO ATTEMPT ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA LAW. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION INCLUDES MEDIATION, ARBITRATION AND OTHER PROCESSES AS SET FORTH IN THE DISTRICT COURT RULES. YOU MAY CONTACT THE COURT ADMINISTRATOR ABOUT RESOURCES IN YOUR AREA. IF YOU CANNOT PAY FOR MEDIATION OR ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION, IN SOME COUNTIES, ASSISTANCE MAY BE AVAILABLE TO YOU THROUGH A NONPROFIT PROVIDER OR A COURT PROGRAM. This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Dated: April 5, 2023 LEUTHNER & HUETHER, LTD. /s/ William J. Leuthner William J. Leuthner, #62467 Attorney for Plaintiff(s) 2304 South Broadway, Suite 2 Alexandria, MN 56308 (320)762-0259 info@leuthnerlaw.com (April 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 212329