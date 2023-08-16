STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEV

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 21-PR-23-1339 Estate of Julie Ann Bany, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 9-25-2023, at 4:00 PM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 305 8th Avenue W., Alexandria, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Samantha Engelen, whose address is 138 Hazelwood Avenue, Cologne, MN, 55322 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 8/9/2023 BY THE COURT /s/ Timothy Churchwell Judge of District Court Kim Peterson Court Administrator This is an administrative hearing and your appearance is not required. Attorney for Petitioner Joseph A Krueger QUINLIVAN & HUGHES, P.A. 124 Lake Street South Long Prairie, MN, 56347 Attorney License No: 0328911 Telephone: (320) 251-1414 FAX: (320) 251-1415 Email: jkrueger@quinlivan.com (Aug. 16 & 23, 2023) 249788