STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEV

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Duane Harold Stordahl, aka Duane H. Stordahl and Duane Stordahl, Decedent Court File No. 21-PR-23-1236 NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL NOTICE TO CREDITORS— NONEXEMPT ESTATE Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets. It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on September 5, 2023, at 4:00 (p.m.), by this Court at 305 8th Avenue W. Alexandria, Minnesota. Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: July 24, 2023 /s/ Michelle L. Clark Judge of District Court Kim Peterson Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Michael Metherd Johnson/Turner Legal 56 E. Broadway Avenue, Suite 206 Forest Lake, MN, 55025 Attorney License No: 396314 Telephone: (651) 464-7292 FAX: (651) 464-7348 Email: michael@johnsonturner.com (July 28; Aug 4, 2023) 244819