STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case No. 21-CV-23-1117 Case Type: Civil/Other In Re: The Application of Moe Township, Douglas County, Minnesota, for the Vacation of a Portion of Paulins Lane SW, according to the Plat of Paulin’s Paradise on File and of Record in the Office of the Douglas County Recorder. NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR VACATION OF A PORTION OF PAULINS LANE SW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner, Moe Township, Douglas County, Minnesota, will apply to the District Court in the County of Douglas, State of Minnesota, on the 21st day of August, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, before the Honorable Michelle L. Clark, Judge of District Court, at the courtroom in the Courthouse in the City of Alexandria, County of Douglas, State of Minnesota, for an order vacating a portion of Paulins Lane SW, as dedicated in the Plat of Paulin’s Paradise, Douglas County, Minnesota, that portion being legally described as follows: That part of a public road, as dedicated in 1st ADDITION TO PAULIN’S PARADISE, according to the recorded plat thereof, described as follows: Commencing at the easterly most corner of Lot 7, Block Two, said 1st ADDITION TO PAULIN’S PARADISE; thence South 24 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds West, record bearing along the southeasterly line of said Lot 7, a distance of 147.92 feet to the easterly right-of-way line of said public road, said point also being the point of beginning of the land to be described; thence southerly, along said easterly right-of-way line and along a non-tangential curve concave to the west, radius 60.00 feet, central angle 71 degrees 31 minutes 28 seconds, 74.90 feet, the chord of said curve bears South 29 degrees 54 minutes 16 seconds East, 70.13 feet; thence North 82 degrees 25 minutes 36 seconds West, not tangent, 57.92 feet to the southeasterly extension of the southwesterly line of said Lot 7; thence North 34 degrees 14 minutes 22 seconds West, along said southeasterly extension of the southwesterly line of Lot 7, a distance of 59.96 feet to the southwest corner of said Lot 7, said point also being the northerly right-of-way line of aforesaid public road; thence easterly, along said northerly right-of-way line of the public road, and along a non-tangential curve concave to the south, radius 60.00 feet, central angle 55 degrees 57 minutes 19 seconds, 58.60 feet, the chord of said curve bears North 86 degrees 20 minutes 59 seconds East, 56.30 feet to the point of beginning. The tract contains 0.09 acres more or less, subject to any easements of record. The foregoing Notice is given pursuant to Minn. Stat. §505.14. Dated: 7/5/23 BY THE COURT /s/ Michelle L. Clark Judge of District Court Kim Peterson Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Laura J. Busian Schmidt Attorney License No: 0386592 SCHMIDT Law + Consulting 609 E. 7th Street, P.O. Box 227 Morris, MN 56267 Telephone: (320) 585-5626 Email: laura@schmidtlawmn.com State of Minnesota Douglas County District Court Seventh Judicial District Court File Number: 21-CV-23-1117 Case Type: Civil Other/Misc. Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing Moe Township vs Michael B. Niewind, Kathryn M. Niewind, Michael R. Loosbrock, Brenda K. Loosbrock You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Hearing Information August 21, 2023 Hearing 10:45 AM The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Michelle L. Clark, Douglas County District Court. The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings. You must: • Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes. • Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits. • Contact the court at 320-304-6050 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video. • If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one. To join by internet: 1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar. 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): Meeting ID: 161 020 4479 Password: 750120 3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant. 4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. 5. Click Share Video. Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings. Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah. Dated: July 5, 2023 Douglas County Court Administrator 305 8th Avenue W ** Courts Entrance - east side off of Elm St ** Alexandria MN 56308 320-304-6050