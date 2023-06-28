REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXA

REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA MAY 15, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Alexandria School District, Alexandria, Minnesota, was called to order by School Board Chairperson Angie Krebs at 7:01 p.m. in the District Office Oak Conference Room, Alexandria, Minnesota. School Board Members Present: Angie Krebs, Dave Anderson, Pam Carlson, Alan Zeithamer, Maureen Eigen, Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen and (ex-officio) Superintendent Rick Sansted. Absent: None Administrators Present: Michelle Bethke-Kaliher, Darcy Josephson, Jessie Hjelle and Lynn Jenc Others: Maggie Timm, Jill Johnson and 32 guests APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion by Knudsen, seconded by Carlson, to approve the May 15, 2023 agenda. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. CONSENT AGENDA Motion by Anderson, seconded by Zeithamer, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows: approve the minutes of the April 17, 2023 work session regular board meeting ratify the payment of the April 2023 claims approve the revenue and expenditure reports for April 2023 approve personnel recommendations approve donations and grants approve the Independent Provider agreement for Alexandria Figure Skating Club approve the first reading of the following district policies: Policy 506 – District-Wide Student Discipline Policy 806 – Emergency Management adopt the following district policies: Policy 411 – Employment Procedures Policy 414 – Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse Policy 415 – Mandated Reporting of Vulnerable Adults approve district agreements adopt the 2023-2024 District Facilities Rental Handbook and Procedures Vote on Consent Agenda: Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. REPORTS AND DISCUSSION ITEMS Early Education Center, Transition Center and Board Training and Development. ACCEPT A COMP ANNUAL REPORT Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Knudsen, to accept the 2022-2023 A Comp report as presented. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADOPT RESOLUTION PLACING A CONTINUING CONTRACT/TENURED TEACHER ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE UPON ACQUIESCENCE OF SUCH PLACEMENT Motion by Anderson, seconded by Reilly, to adopt the following resolution: RESOLUTION PLACING A CONTINUING CONTRACT/TENURED TEACHER ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE UPON ACQUIESCENCE OF SUCH PLACEMENT WHEREAS, the School Board of Independent School District No. 206 adopted a resolution proposing placement of _____ on unrequested leave of absence on April 17, 2023, on the grounds of financial limitations; and WHEREAS, said written notice of the proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence was received by ______ by certified mail between April 27, 2023 and May 3, 2023; and WHEREAS, said written notice of the proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence contained a statement setting forth the reasons for the proposed placement as well as a statement that she was entitled to a hearing before the School Board provided she make a request in writing within fourteen days of receipt of said notice, and that if no hearing was requested within said fourteen day period it constituted acquiescence by _______ to the School Board’s proposed action, and WHEREAS, no written request for a hearing was received by the School Board or Superintendent from _______ as of May 15, 2023; and WHEREAS, said failure to make written request for a hearing within fourteen days after receipt of notice of proposed placement on unrequested leave of absence constitutes acquiescence by ______ to said placement on unrequested leave of absence; BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent District No. 206 that _______ be and hereby is placed on unrequested leave of absence as a teacher of Independent District No. 206 on the grounds of financial limitations at the end of the 2022-23 school year effective June 6, 2023, in accordance with the District Master Agreement and pursuant to Minn. Stat. 122A.40, subd. 10 without pay or fringe benefits. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a notice of placement on unrequested leave, together with a copy of this resolution be forwarded to said teacher personally and that an affidavit of same be placed in her personnel file, together with a copy of the notice and resolution. The motion for the adoption of the preceding resolution was duly seconded by Member _______ and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADJOURNMENT There being no further business to come before the School Board at this time, the meeting adjourned at 8:55 p.m. ATTEST: /s/Angela Krebs Chairperson /s/Pamela Carlson Clerk The full version of the school board minutes may be viewed by visiting the District Office or on the Alexandria Public Schools website: https://www.alexschools.org/Page/7321 (June 28, 2023) 236867