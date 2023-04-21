Public Notice WORK SESSION BOARD OF EDUC

Public Notice WORK SESSION BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA MARCH 22, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education of Alexandria School District, Alexandria, Minnesota, was called to order by School Board Chairperson Angie Krebs at 4:32 p.m. in the District Office Oak Conference Room, Alexandria, Minnesota. School Board Members Present: Angie Krebs, Dave Anderson, Pam Carlson, Alan Zeithamer, Maureen Eigen, Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen and (ex-officio) Superintendent Rick Sansted. Absent: None Administrators Present: None Others: Maggie Timm and 0 guests APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion by Knudsen, seconded by Eigen, to approve the March 22, 2023 agenda. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. SCHOOL BOARD GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT Dennis Cheesebrow, Teamworks Consultant, facilitated a discussion around school board governance and management. ADJOURNMENT There being no further business to come before the School Board at this time, the meeting adjourned at 6:33 p.m. ATTEST: /s/Angela Krebs Chairperson /s/Pamela Carlson Clerk (April 21, 2023) 215367