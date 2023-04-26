Public Notice TowerNorth Development, LL

Public Notice TowerNorth Development, LLC is proposing to construct a 254 ft self-supporting lattice telecommunications tower facility located at 6325 Co Rd 87 SW, Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota 56308. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6123002418 - JLD EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (203) 231-6643. (April 26, 2023) 216828