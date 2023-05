Public Notice The Lake Andrew Association will be treating the lake for Curly Leaf Pondweed with Aquathol K after ice out in the Spring of 2023. If you are a resident of Lake Andrew and do not wish to have treatment take place in front of your lakeshore property, please visit the Lake Andrew Website for opt out form. RSVP 2 — Lake Andrew (lakeandrewassociation.org) (April 28, 2023) 217814