Public Notice The Housing and Redevelopm

Public Notice The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Douglas County (DCHRA) is considering the submission of an application for Housing Preservation Grant Funds from the USDA Rural Development offices. The funds will be used to rehabilitate very low/low-income owner-occupied homes in Douglas, Pope, and Todd Counties. The “Statement of Activities” for this program is available for review at the DCHRA offices M-Th from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The offices are closed every workday from 12:00 – 12:30 for lunch. The DCHRA offices are located at 1224 N. Nokomis in Alexandria, MN. Input and comments regarding this application will be accepted from the general public through Saturday, May 27, 2023. Comments may be mailed to the Douglas County HRA at P.O. Box 965, Attn: Janelle Bennett, Alexandria, MN 56308 (April 28, 2023) 217822