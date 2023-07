Public Notice The Douglas County Plannin

Public Notice The Douglas County Planning Advisory Commission/Board of Adjustment will be meeting at the Douglas County Courthouse, 305 8 th Avenue West, Alexandria, Minnesota 6308 at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, and then proceeding to preview some of the properties on the August 7, 2023 agenda. (July 21, 2023) 242241

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.