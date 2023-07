PUBLIC NOTICE The Carlos Town Board will be reconvening their Annual Township Meeting that took place on March 14, 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Carlos Town Hall. This meeting will take place before the township’s regular meeting. The purpose of the reconvened meeting is to set the Road & Bridge Levy for 2024. Rebecca Anderson Carlos Township Clerk (July 28; Aug 4, 2023) 244556