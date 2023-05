PUBLIC NOTICE The Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Douglas, State of Minnesota, met in Regular Session this 2nd day of May 2023. The full text is available for public inspection at https://www.douglascountymn.gov/minutes or in the County Coordinator Department. To pay bills in the amount of $381,190.24 as follows: VENDOR NAME COUNT AMOUNT A & E PLUMBING & HEATING INC $3,313.04 ADVANCED SYSTEMS INTEGRATION LLC $3,582.11 ALEXANDRIA ELECTRIC $5,137.50 ALEXANDRIA LIGHT & POWER $6,331.73 ALEXANDRIA MOTOR COMPANY $5,771.40 ALOMERE HEALTH $4,493.16 AMERICAN SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESS $12,531.14 AXON ENTERPRISE INC $93,498.73 CENTERPOINT ENERGY $9,667.11 CITY OF ST CLOUD $11,325.61 COLE PAPERS INC $3,167.56 DOUGLAS COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER $15,930.00 DOUGLAS COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS $3,961.64 ECHO ELECTRIC LLC $23,578.76 FORADA CITY TREASURER $2,040.00 FARMERS UNION OIL CO $5,476.24 HEARTLAND GLASS COMPANY, INC. $10,199.00 KRIS ENGINEERING INC $4,360.40 MINNESOTA REVENUE $4,548.89 MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC $10,945.25 MARTINSON SNOW SERVICES LLC $11,714.65 MITCHELL HUMPHREY & CO $53,655.00 MN UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE PROGRAM $2,606.00 NORTH CENTRAL INTERNATIONAL OF ALEX LLC $2,969.03 OSAKIS CITY CLERK TREASURER $3,382.50 RATWIK ROSZAK & MALONEY PA $3,665.37 STREICHER’S $2,062.69 TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION $2,764.45 VERTIV SERVICES INC $6,159.00 WORLD WIDE HYDRAULICS, INC. $2,245.88 OTHER VENDORS 98 $ 50,106.40 GRAND TOTAL $381,190.24 Motion carried. (May 19, 2023) 225134