PUBLIC NOTICE The Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Douglas, State of Minnesota, met in Regular Session this 18th day of April 2023. The full text is available for public inspection at https://www.douglascountymn.gov/minutes or in the County Coordinator Department. To pay bills in the amount of $1,197,864.52 as follows: VENDOR NAME COUNT AMOUNT OTHER VENDORS 455 $189,398.68 ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE INC. $48,919.84 ALEXANDRIA LIGHT & POWER $16,368.95 ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS $4,000.00 ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME LLC $3,200.00 ANOKA METRO RTC $3,420.00 ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES $2,000.00 BCA TRAINING EDUCATION $2,500.00 BLUUM OF MINNESOTA LLC $36,544.47 VENDOR#XXX82 $2,180.36 VENDOR#XX67 $2,041.80 CENTERPOINT ENERGY$6,548.72 CENTRAL LAKES MENTAL HEALTH LLC $2,500.00 CENTRAL MN MENTAL HEALTH CENTER $3,000.00 CHIPPEWA RIVER WATERSHED ASSOCIATION $4,200.00 CLAY COUNTY $10,500.00 CLAY COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH $2,004.00 COUNTIES PROVIDING TECHNOLOGY $6,818.00 CREATIVE IMPACT DESIGN $6,994.00 DOUGLAS CO CHILDREN’S MH COLLABORATIVE $29,164.00 DAIKIN APPLIED $4,254.00 DAWN M. WEBER ATTORNEY AT LAW PA $4,175.00 DELL MARKETING L.P.$8,405.95 DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES $5,796.31 DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES-MEC2 $3,320.00 DOUGLAS COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER $129,717.00 DOUGLAS COUNTY DAC $4,607.10 DOUGLAS COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS $11,295.03 DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE $18,044.99 VENDOR#XX18 $3,886.40 DUTCHER LAW OFFICE LLC $4,361.09 EMBASSY SUITES $2,082.49 ENTERPRISE FLEET MANAGEMENT TRUST $24,564.28 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS PRINTING $10,391.93 FARSTAD OIL, INC $46,860.75 FORUM COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY $3,731.96 H & R CONSTRUCTION COMPANY $3,355.44 HEARTLAND GIRL’S RANCH $18,256.00 VENDOR#XX37 $3,101.78 KALON PREP ACADEMY $15,000.00 KRONOS SAASHR INC $6,002.35 LAKELAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER $4,138.40 VENDOR#XX09 $3,178.40 LUBE-TECH & PARTNERS LLC $4,139.60 M-R SIGN COMPANY, INC $13,955.24 MARCO $15,608.67 VENDOR NAME COUNT AMOUNT MORICAL BROTHERS INC $4,293.74 VENDOR#XXX68 $2,310.00 MENDED INC $5,369.47 MERIDIAN SERVICES INC $4,682.52 MIDWEST LOCK & DOOR INC $3,622.00 VENDOR#XX92 $2,100.00 MINNESOTA CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT CENTER $2,000.00 MINNESOTA DEPT OF REVENUE $60,060.28 MN DEPT OF FINANCE $10,986.50 MN DEPT OF REVENUE $41,612.52 MOOSE LAKE RTC-462 $2,103.64 MSOP-MN SEX OFFENDER PROG-462 $30,694.95 NOVA FIRE PROTECTION $2,480.00 NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC $46,986.30 NEXUS-MILLE LACS FAMILY HEALING $7,621.88 NORTH CENTRAL INTERNATIONAL OF ALEX LLC $2,515.35 NORTHSIDE COLLISION CENTER INC $3,158.35 NORTHSTAR MEDICAL SERVICES INC $2,193.00 PARENT ADVOCATES LLC $3,350.00 PRAIRIE LAKES YOUTH PROGRAMS $20,721.63 RAINBOW RIDER TRANSIT $5,712.23 RATWIK ROSZAK & MALONEY PA $3,571.93 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA $47,974.39 REM CENTRAL LAKES INC $2,855.86 RUNESTONE AREA EDUC DIST, ISD #6014 $6,618.14 RUNESTONE ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION $2,370.58 RURAL MINNESOTA CEP INC $17,301.30 ST PETER RTC-472 $3,472.00 SWARTZ BROTHERS ASSOCIATES, INC $5,400.00 SERVICEMASTER OF THE LAKES AREA $6,361.62 SHUTTER’S TIRE & AUTO INC $5,711.63 STREICHER’S $2,750.69 VALLEY LAKE BOYS HOME INC $7,000.00 VERIZON WIRELESS $2,444.41 VIKINGLAND COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM,INC $7,000.00 VILLAGE RANCH INC $12,070.55 WEST CENTRAL MN PETROLEUM LLC $5,547.72 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUV CTR $20,823.00 WILDLIFE FOREVER $2,750.00 VENDOR#XX09 $3,645.32 X-STREAM WATERJETTING LLC $3,712.31 ZIEGLER, INC $9,375.73 GRAND TOTAL $1,197,864.52 Motion carried. (May 5, 2023) 22082