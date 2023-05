PUBLIC NOTICE The Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Douglas, State of Minnesota, met in Regular Session this 4th day of April 2023. The full text is available for public inspection at https://www.douglascountymn.gov/minutes or in the County Coordinator Department. To pay bills in the amount of $833,180.74 as follows: VENDOR NAME COUNT AMOUNT OTHER VENDORS 98 $41,373.54 ALOMERE HEALTH $2,760.76 ARAMARK SERVICES INC $ 44,278.02 BELSON OUTDOORS LLC $6,598.39 CARGILL, INCORPORATED $33,489.80 CENTERPOINT ENERGY $33,440.12 COMPUTER INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC $2,300.00 DEERE CREDIT INC $6,336.70 DELL MARKETING L.P $6,998.11 DOUG CO SOIL & WATER CONS DIST $8,877.00 DOUGLAS COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER $353,636.45 FARSTAD OIL, INC $23,405.99 GRANITE ELECTRONICS $9,829.20 INDIGO SIGNWORKS,INC. $5,035.00 INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORP $26,353.00 KENSINGTON CITY TREASURER $2,137.50 KRONOS SAASHR INC $5,743.86 MARCO TECHNOLOGIES LLC $3,577.45 MARTINSON SNOW SERVICES LLC $2,827.90 MIDPOINT TECHNOLOGY INC. $19,827.20 MIGHTY OAKS TREE SERVICE LLC $16,000.00 MINNESOTA COUNTIES COMPUTER COOPERATIVE $21,152.63 MINNESOTA REVENUE $2,720.04 MOTOROLA $74,731.81 NORTH CENTRAL INTERNATIONAL OF ALEX LLC $4,753.15 PAZ EXCAVATING INC $3,776.75 PITNEY BOWES $7,000.00 RW&B INC $2,699.29 TANGEN/NEIL $3,133.00 THOMSON REUTERS-WEST PAYMENT CENTER $2,118.32 VERIZON WIRELESS $3,200.00 WEST CENTRAL MN PETROLEUM LLC $20,568.22 WEST CENTRAL REGIONAL JUV CTR $19,905.00 WHITING/DOUG $3,057.89 WINSUPPLY ALEXANDRIA MN CO. $9,538.65 GRAND TOTAL $833,180.74 Motion carried. (April 21, 2023) 215455