Public Notice The Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Douglas, State of Minnesota, met in Regular Session this 21st day of March 2023. The full text is available for public inspection at https://www.douglascountymn.gov/minutes or in the County Coordinator Department. To pay bills in the amount of $901,793.46 as follows: VENDOR NAME COUNT AMOUNT OTHER VENDORS 165 $68,213.06 ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE INC. $24,459.92 ALEXANDRIA LIGHT & POWER $19,481.96 ALEXANDRIA TECHNICAL & COMMUNITY COLLEGE $21,390.26 ALOMERE HEALTH $8,569.04 ARVIG $5,768.25 ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA COUNTIES $2,393.00 ATC GROUP SERVICES LLC DEPOSITORY $2,151.58 BRIAN’S REPAIR & TIRE SERVICE $3,577.29 CARGILL, INCORPORATED $35,005.64 CENTERPOINT ENERGY $22,343.98 CENTRAL LAKES MENTAL HEALTH LLC $2,500.00 CLIFTONLARSONALLEN, LLP $11,340.00 COLE PAPERS INC $3,309.44 COUNTIES PROVIDING TECHNOLOGY $6,818.00 DOUGLAS CO AREA TRAILS ASSN $36,848.32 DAWN M. WEBER ATTORNEY AT LAW PA $3,300.00 DELL MARKETING L.P. $7,902.43 DOUGLAS COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS $10,207.15 DUTCHER LAW OFFICE LLC $2,678.12 ENTERPRISE FLEET MANAGEMENT TRUST $21,052.25 FARMERS UNION OIL CO $4,241.45 FARSTAD OIL, INC $47,196.65 G & R CONTROLS, INC $2,127.30 GARFIELD CITY TREASURER $3,335.00 HORIZON PUBLIC HEALTH $65,999.50 JOHNSTON TRUST ACCOUNT $203,501.70 JOHNSON CONTROLS INC $17,772.50 KNOWBE4 INC $8,197.20 MINNESOTA DEPT OF REVENUE $59,124.42 MN DEPT OF FINANCE $7,096.50 MN DEPT OF REVENUE $85,614.46 NORTH CENTRAL INTERNATIONAL OF ALEX LLC $2,733.44 PRIMARY PRODUCTS COMPANY $4,556.65 RUNESTONE ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION $2,195.78 RW&B INC $2,429.99 SERVICEMASTER OF THE LAKES AREA $4,257.63 TEXAS REFINERY CORP $2,961.96 WIDSETH SMITH NOLTING & ASSC $18,990.00 VENDOR NAME COUNT AMOUNT WEST CENTRAL MN PETROLEUM LLC $18,673.51 WINSUPPLY ALEXANDRIA MN CO. $9,683.57 ZIEGLER, INC $11,794.56 GRAND TOTAL $901,793.46 Motion carried. (April 7, 2023) 211537