Public Notice SUMMARY OF AMENDMENTS TO O

Public Notice SUMMARY OF AMENDMENTS TO ORDINANCE 134 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of the Township of Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota, have adopted Ordinance 137, Zoning Ordinance, effective immediately, to replace Ordinance 134 (Zoning Ordinance). Said Ordinance 137 generally regulates the size, location, and other characteristics of structures and buildings; the use of land, buildings and structures; the density of population; and other related improvements to land for the purpose of promoting the public health, safety and general welfare of the residents of the Township of Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota. Specific amendments to Ordinance 134 included in Ordinance 137 amend regulations relating to amending the land use table regulating various land uses within the Township’s various zoning districts, accessory buildings, alterations within shoreland areas, erosion control and stormwater management, shed houses (“shouses”), cargo containers, requirements related to the submittal of land use permit applications and various definitions of terms. All amendments are consistent with and no less restrictive than amendments previously adopted by Douglas County. A printed copy of Ordinance 137 is available for inspection by any person by contacting Gregg Raisanen, Township Clerk, at Alexandria Township Office, 324 Broadway Street, Suite 101, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 or by calling him at (320) 759-5300 or by visiting the Alexandria Township web site at www.alexandriatownship.org. (June 28, 2023) 237401