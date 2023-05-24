Public Notice STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUN

Public Notice STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF CASS IN DISTRICT COURT EAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT E. Kent Shirley, a/k/a Edwin Kent Shirley, Petitioner, v. David Allen Reller, Virginia Shirley, and North Dakota Department of Human Services, Respondents. NOTICE HEARING ON PETITIONER’S PETITION FOR ADOPTION Case No.: 09-2023-DM-00497 TO: RESPONDENTS, DAVID ALLEN RELLER, VIRGINIA SHIRLEY AND NORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES [¶1] YOU ARE HEREBY GIVEN NOTICE that a hearing on Petitioner’s Petition for Adoption filed with the above-captioned Court will be held before the Honorable Steven E. McCullough, Judge of the District Court, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard. Said hearing will take place at the Cass County Courthouse. 211 Ninth Street South, Fargo, North Dakota. Dated: May 18, 2023 By: /s/ Stephanie P. Arniel Stephanie P. Arniel (ND #09098) SCHWAB, THOMPSON & FRISK 820 34th Avenue East, Suite 200 West Fargo, ND 58078 Phone (701) 365-8088 stephanie@stflawfirm.com Attorneys for Petitioner (May 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 226281