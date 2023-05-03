Public Notice STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF DOUGLAS IN DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION In Re: Estate of: Frederick Feldhake, Deceased. RESCHEDULED ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of June, 2023, at 4 p.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at Alexandria, Minnesota, on petition of Sheila Feldhake for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the above-named decedent, and for the appointment of Sheila Feldhake, whose address is 4003 Neewana Beach Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, as personal representative Of the estate of the above-named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: 4/18/23 /s/ Judge of District Court COURT SEAL LEUTHNER 8: HUETHER, LTD. William J. Leuthner, #62467 Attorney for Petitioner 2304 South Broadway, Suite 2 Alexandria MN 56308 320.762.0259 (April 26; May 3, 2023) 216826