Public Notice SPECIAL MEETING BOARD OF E

Public Notice SPECIAL MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA JUNE 21, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education of Alexandria School District, Alexandria, Minnesota, was called to order by School Board Chairperson Angie Krebs at 4:49 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary Media Center, Alexandria, Minnesota. School Board Members Present: Angie Krebs, Dave Anderson, Pam Carlson, Alan Zeithamer, Maureen Eigen, Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen (5:19 p.m.) and (ex-officio) Superintendent Rick Sansted. Absent: None Administrators Present: None Others: Maggie Timm and 1 guest APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion by Anderson, seconded by Eigen, to go into closed session at 4:49 p.m. to discuss improving partnership and effectiveness within the board. Ayes 6 Nays 0 Motion Carried. Motion by Carlson, seconded by Anderson, to approve the June 21, 2023 agenda. Ayes 6 Nays 0 Motion Carried. IMPROVING PARTNERSHIP AND EFFECTIVENESS Dennis Cheesebrow from TeamWorks International facilitated discussion around improving partnership and effectiveness within the board. ADJOURNMENT There being no further business to come before the School Board at this time, the meeting adjourned at 6:51 p.m. ATTEST: /s/Angela Krebs Chairperson /s/Pamela Carlson Clerk (July 21, 2023) 242878