PUBLIC NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING BOARD OF E

PUBLIC NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA APRIL 17, 2023 The special meeting of the Board of Education of Alexandria School District, Alexandria, Minnesota, was called to order by School Board Chairperson Angie Krebs at 4:50 p.m. in the Woodland Elementary Media Center, Alexandria, Minnesota. School Board Members Present: Angie Krebs, Pam Carlson, Alan Zeithamer, Maureen Eigen, Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen and (ex-officio) Superintendent Rick Sansted. Absent: Dave Anderson Administrators Present: None Others: Maggie Timm and 0 guests APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion by Eigen, seconded by Carlson, to approve the April 17, 2023 agenda. Ayes 6 Nays 0 Motion Carried. SERVANT LEADERSHIP Mark Deterding from Triune Leadership Services presented information regarding servant leadership. Ayes 6 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADJOURNMENT There being no further business to come before the School Board at this time, the meeting adjourned at 6:54 p.m. ATTEST: /s/Angela Krebs Chairperson /s/Pamela Carlson Clerk (May 31, 2023) 228796