Public Notice SPECIAL BOARD WORK SESSION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 206 ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA A special closed work session of the School Board of Independent School District 206 will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Woodland Elementary School Media Center, 1410 S. McKay Avenue, Alexandria, Minnesota. The purpose of the meeting will be Improving Partnership and Effectiveness for the board. Angela Krebs, Chair Board of Education (June 16, 2023) 234221