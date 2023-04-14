Public Notice SPECIAL BOARD WORK SESSION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 206 ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA A special work session of the School Board of Independent School District 206 will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 4:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Woodland Elementary School Media Center, 1410 S. McKay Avenue, Alexandria, Minnesota. The purpose of the meeting will be around Servant Leadership. Angela Krebs, Chair Board of Education (April 14, 2023) 213096