Public Notice SECTION 00 11 13 - ADVERTI

Public Notice SECTION 00 11 13 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids for the construction of the Nokomis Street Watermain Improvements will be received by ALP Utilities. The ALP Utilities Water Department Manager will receive bids until 11:00 AM local time on 20th day of July, 2023 at the Alexandria Light and Power Utility Office, 316 Fillmore Street, Alexandria, Minnesota, 56308. Bids received after this time will not be accepted. All interested parties are invited to attend. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud immediately after specified closing time. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Work shall be completed under one Contract and consists of all labor, skill and materials required to properly construct the Project. The Project generally consists of the following primary components: Contract No. 1 - General Construction: Work generally includes the installation of approximately 1,275 linear feet of 8-inch directionally drilled FPVC or HDPE pipe, water service connections, gate valves, fire hydrants, and all associated Work. BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota, payable to the ALP Utilities, in a sum equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the Bid. This is to serve as a guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a Contract within 15 days of Notice of Award in accordance with the terms of the principal’s Bond and a contractor’s Bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the governing board for the performances of such Work. Only Bids that are accompanied by such a Bond will be considered. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the Bid. No Bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license. Upon Owner’s request, Bidders must certify they are a Responsible Contractor by signing a certification form stating they meet the minimum requirements under Minnesota Statute 16C.285. No Bid will be read or considered unless it fully complies with the Bond and license requirements. Any deficient Bid will be resealed and returned to the Bidder. Bidder agrees to complete the Work to Substantial Completion by the calendar dates indicated below, and have all Work completed and ready for Final Payment, in accordance with paragraph 14.07.B of the General Conditions, by the below indicated calendar dates. Contract No. 1 - General Construction: a) Substantial Completion - November 17, 2023 b) Final Completion - November 17, 2023 OBTAINING BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital Project Bidding Documents, pursuant to which labor, materials, or services must be furnished, are available at www.AE2S.com or www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital Bidding Documents for $40.00 by inputting Quest project #8556119 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital Project information. An optional digital format on CD may be purchased for a charge of $150.00 or paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained for $250.00, for each set of documents requested, from the issuing office of the Engineer, AE2S, 4170 28th Ave S, Fargo, North Dakota 58104. Each set of Bidding Documents will include the Project Manuals and one (1) complete set of 11x17 inch Drawings. All costs associated with preparation of Bids shall be borne by the Bidder. All costs for either digital or paper copies are NON-REFUNDABLE. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: All Bids will be made on the basis of cash payment for such Work. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, waive any informalities in the Bids received, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to hold the three (3) lowest Bids for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days after the date of Bid opening. The Work shall be substantially completed and shall be completed and ready for final payment on or before November 17, 2023. Dated this 26th day of June, 2023. By: /s/ Ted Cash General Manager ALP Utilities, Alexandria, MN (June 28; July 5 & 12, 2023) 236692