Public Notice SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE MEE

Public Notice SCHOOL BOARD COMMITTEE MEETINGS ALEXANDRIA SCHOOL DISTRICT 206 ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA There will be committee meetings of the School Board of Independent School District 206 on Wednesday, June 14 at 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 15 at 6:00 a.m. in the District Office, 1410 S. McKay Avenue, Alexandria, Minnesota. Angela Krebs, Chair Board of Education (June 9, 2023) 231657

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.