Public Notice REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF E

Public Notice REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA JUNE 21, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Alexandria School District, Alexandria, Minnesota, was called to order by School Board Chairperson Angie Krebs at 7:02 p.m. in the District Office Oak Conference Room, Alexandria, Minnesota. School Board Members Present: Angie Krebs, Dave Anderson, Pam Carlson, Alan Zeithamer, Maureen Eigen, Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen and (ex-officio) Superintendent Rick Sansted. Absent: None Administrators Present: Trevor Peterson, Michelle Bethke-Kaliher, Jessie Hjelle and Lynn Jenc Others: Maggie Timm, Jill Johnson and 38 guests APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion by Anderson, seconded by Knudsen, to amend the June 21, 2023 agenda to include Action Item V.I.E, Approving the Resolution Announcing Availability of Positions and reinstate the staff from Unrequested Leave of Absence. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. CONSENT AGENDA Motion by Anderson, seconded by Zeithamer, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows: • approve the minutes of the May 15, 2023 regular board meeting • ratify the payment of the May 2023 claims • approve the revenue and expenditure reports for May 2023 • approve personnel recommendations • approve donations and grants • approve fundraising activities • approve the first reading of the following district policies: o Policy 520 – Student Surveys o Policy 521 – Student Disability Nondiscrimination o Policy 523 – Policies Incorporated by Reference o Policy 525 – Student Use of Vehicles During the School Day o Policy 526 – Hazing Prohibition o Policy 527 – Student Use and Parking of Motor Vehicles; Patrols, Inspections and Searches • adopt the following district policies: o Policy 506 – District-Wide Student Discipline o Policy 806 – Emergency Management • approve school district agreements • adopt the following resolution: RESOLUTION TERMINATING THE EMPLOYMENT OF SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS WHEREAS, the following are substitute teachers in Alexandria School District No.206, pursuant to M.S. 122A.44. BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Alexandria School District No. 206, that the following be terminated as regular or long term substitute teachers effective June 2, 2022, pursuant to M.S. 122A.44. Anderson, Jill Holm, Nancy Rapp, Jeremy Anderson, Rhea Holsten, Sheryl Redmond, Michelle Arens, Kathy Hughes, Carol Ripley, Meri Argyll, Alison Illies, Marc Roste, Jana Artz, Susan Johnson, Abby Ruckheim, Melva Arvidson, Nicole Johnson, Beth Sahli, Jayne Aul, Thomas Johnson, Erin Sandeno, Gregory Barnes, Loni Johnson, Jay Sceff-Belaen, Sandra Bauck, Kendra Kagermeier, James Schelhaas,Jeffrey Benson, Ramona Keehr, Shelbi Schmid, Sophie Bohlman,Lori Kohler, Wendy Schmidt, John Branch, Ann Kraft, Chanda Schmidt, Lori Christopherson, Valerie Loch, LindaSchofield, Karen Connelly, Quinn Lovrien, Mark Senger, Autumn Davis, Theodora Lucken, Kimberly Shelden, Megan Defoe, Paulette Maanum, Sherri Smith, Christian Eberly, Daniel Maiers, Linda Smith, Thomas Edmunds,Donna Majerus, Ryan Solheid, Richard Einerson, Angela Manders,Michael Sparby, Dawn Entzi, Kris McCourt, Kyle Stiel, Daniel Froemming, Kim Melby, Renae Syverson, Noelle Gaffaney,Shelley Morgan, Charles Taylor, Kimberly Haar, Brian O’Brien, Julie Telste, Bobbi Hacker,Sharon Olson, Caristy Tensen, Cassandra Halvorson,Jennifer Olson, Sheila Toivonen, Gregory Hasz, Nancy Olson, Tasha Toms-Olson, Lisa Haugen, Marlys Pederson, Nancy Vonbank, Brooklyn Hendricks, ToddPetersen, Shari Weber, Sara Heydt, Jennifer Peterson, Anna Werlinger, Kimberly Higa, Lawrenes Peterson, Bailley Wieberdink, Marcia Hintermeister, Brenda Pikop, Lisa Wolbeck, Amber Hitch, Nicole Rach, Miranda Zacharias, Alyssa Hogan, Bernadette Rapp, Celeste Ziegler, William • authorize Rick Sansted to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) for Alexandria Public School District 0206-01. Vote on Consent Agenda: Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. REPORTS AND DISCUSSION ITEMS Food & Nutrition Services Department and Technology Department updates. Member Knudsen left the room at 7:40 p.m.; returned at 7:42 p.m. APPROVE THE SUMMARY OF 2022-2023 DISTRICT OPERATIONAL PLAN Motion by Eigen, seconded by Reilly, to approve the summary of the 2022-2023 District Operational Plan as presented. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADOPT RESOLUTION CERTIFYING THE POPULATION ESTIMATE FOR THE 2023 PAYABLE 2024 LEVY OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 206 Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Knudsen, to adopt the following resolution: RESOLUTION CERTIFYING THE POPULATION ESTIMATE FOR THE 2023 PAYABLE 2024 LEVY OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 206 WHEREAS, the Independent School District No. 206 has experienced an increase in population from the 2020 census figure of 31,644 to the current census figure of 33, 118 as determined by the State Demographer; BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent District No. 206 that the census figure of 33, 118 be certified to the State Demographer for approval of use in the 2023 payable 2024 revenue calculation. The motion for the adoption of the preceding resolution was duly seconded by Member __________________ and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. APPROVE 2023-2024 FEES, PRICES AND SERVICE RATES Motion by Anderson, seconded by Carlson, to approve the 2023-2024 Fees, Prices and Service Rates as presented. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. APPROVE 2023-2024 PRELIMINARY BUDGET Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Carlson, to approve the proposed 2023-2024 budget as presented. Ayes 7 Nays 0 APPROVE RESOLUTION ANNOUNCING AVAILABILITY OF POSITIONS Motion by Anderson, seconded by Eigen, to adopt the following resolution: RESOLUTION ANNOUNCING AVAILABILITY OF POSITIONS BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent District No. 206, as follows: 1. That the following specific positions are declared to be available: a. Learning Resource Teacher b. Learning Resource Teacher c. Learning Resource Teacher d. Learning Resource Teacher e. Learning Resource Teacher 2. That reinstatement rights to the above positions shall be determined as of (DATE), 3. That the Superintendent and the Administration are directed to notify the appropriate persons on the reinstatement lists of the availability of the positions. The motion for the adoption of the preceding resolution was duly seconded by Member __________________ and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. Meeting moved to recess at 9:54 p.m.; reconvened at 10:02 p.m. EMPLOYEE EVALUATION Motion by Anderson, seconded by Eigen, to go into closed session at 10:02 p.m. to discuss an employee evaluation. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Anderson, to return to open session at 10:37 p.m. Ayes 7 Nays 0 ADJOURNMENT There being no further business to come before the School Board at this time, the meeting adjourned at 10:37 p.m. ATTEST: /s/Angela Krebs Chairperson /s/Pamela Carlson Clerk The full version of the school board minutes may be viewed by visiting the District Office or on the Alexandria Public Schools website: https://www.alexschools.org/Page/7321 (July 21, 2023) 242871