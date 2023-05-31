PUBLIC NOTICE REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF E

PUBLIC NOTICE REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA APRIL 17, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Alexandria School District, Alexandria, Minnesota, was called to order by School Board Chairperson Angie Krebs at 7:03 p.m. in the District Office Oak Conference Room, Alexandria, Minnesota. School Board Members Present: Angie Krebs, Dave Anderson (7:07 p.m.), Pam Carlson, Alan Zeithamer, Maureen Eigen, Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen and (ex-officio) Superintendent Rick Sansted. Absent: None Administrators Present: Michelle Bethke-Kaliher, Trevor Peterson, Darcy Josephson, and Lynn Jenc Others: Maggie Timm, Jill Johnson and 37 guests APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion by Carlson, seconded by Reilly, to approve the April 17, 2023 agenda. Ayes 6 Nays 0 Motion Carried. Member Anderson joined the meeting at 7:07 p.m. CONSENT AGENDA Motion by Knudsen, seconded by Zeithamer, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows: • approve the minutes of the March 20, 2023 regular board meeting • ratify the payment of the March 2023 claims • approve the revenue and expenditure reports for March 2023 • approve personnel recommendations • approve donations and grants • approve extended field trips • approve fundraisers • approve the first reading of the following district policies: o Policy 411 – Employment Procedures o Policy 414 – Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse o Policy 415 – Mandated Reporting of Vulnerable Adults • adopt the following district policies: o Policy 522 – Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process o Policy 722 – Public Data Requests Vote on Consent Agenda: Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. REPORTS AND DISCUSSION ITEMS Alexandria Area High School and Buildings & Grounds Updates. APPROVE FINAL REVISION OF FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 BUDGET Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Eigen, to approve the final revision of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget as presented. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADOPT RESOLUTION NONRENEWING A TIER 1 OR TIER 2 TEACHER Motion by Anderson, seconded by Knudsen, to adopt the following resolution: RESOLUTION NONRENEWING A TIER 1 OR TIER 2 TEACHER WHEREAS, Mitch Denny is a Tier 2 teacher in Independent District No. 206. BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent District No. 206, that the teaching contract of Mitch Denny, a Tier 2 teacher in Independent District No. 206, shall be nonrenewed at the end of the 2022-23 school year effective June 6, 2023; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that written notice be sent to said teacher regarding the nonrenewal of the teacher’s teaching contract. The motion for the adoption of the preceding resolution was duly seconded by member ______________ and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADOPT RESOLUTION NONRENEWING A PROBATIONARY TEACHER Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Anderson, to adopt the following resolution: RESOLUTION NONRENEWING A PROBATIONARY TEACHER WHEREAS, Jessica Linman and Dylan Tischer are probationary teachers in Independent District No. 206. BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent District No. 206, that pursuant to Minn. Stat. 122A.40, subd. 5 and the District Master Agreement, the teaching contract of Jessica Linman and Dylan Tischer, probationary teachers in Independent District No. 206, shall be nonrenewed at the end of the 2022-23 school year effective June 6, 2023. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that written notice be sent to said teacher regarding the nonrenewal of the teacher’s teaching contract. The motion for the adoption of the preceding resolution was duly seconded by member ______________ and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADOPT RESOLUTION PROPOSING PLACEMENT OF A CONTINUOUS CONTRACT/TENURED TEACHER ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE Motion by Anderson, seconded by Knudsen, to adopt the following resolution: RESOLUTION PROPOSING PLACEMENT OF A CONTINUING CONTRACT/TENURED TEACHER ON UNREQUESTED LEAVE OF ABSENCE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 206, as follows: That it is proposed that _______________, a continuing contract/tenured teacher of said school district, be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits, at the end of the 2022 - 2023 school year effective June 30, 2023. Said action is taken in accordance with the District Master Agreement and pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 122A.40, subdivision 10 upon the grounds described in said statute and which are specifically as follows: Lack of pupils, financial limitations or discontinuance of position BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a notice of proposed placement on unrequested leave, together with a copy of this resolution be forwarded to said teacher and that an affidavit of the same be placed in his/her personnel file with a copy of the notice and resolution. The motion for the adoption of the preceding resolution was duly seconded by Member __________________ and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: and the following voted against the same: whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. ADJOURNMENT There being no further business to come before the School Board at this time, the meeting adjourned at 9:07 p.m. ATTEST: /s/Angela Krebs Chairperson /s/Pamela Carlson Clerk