Public Notice REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF E

Public Notice REGULAR MEETING BOARD OF EDUCATION ALEXANDRIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA MARCH 20, 2023 The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Alexandria School District, Alexandria, Minnesota, was called to order by School Board Chairperson Angie Krebs at 7:00 p.m. in the District Office Oak Conference Room, Alexandria, Minnesota. School Board Members Present: Angie Krebs, Dave Anderson, Pam Carlson, Alan Zeithamer, Maureen Eigen, Shawn Reilly and Laura Knudsen and (ex-officio) Superintendent Rick Sansted. Absent: None Administrators Present: Michelle Bethke-Kaliher, Trevor Peterson, Darcy Josephson, and Lynn Jenc Others: Maggie Timm, Jill Johnson and 72 guests APPROVAL OF AGENDA Motion by Carlson, seconded by Knudsen, to approve the March 20, 2023 agenda. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. CONSENT AGENDA Motion by Anderson, seconded by Knudsen, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows: • approve the minutes of the February 27, 2023 regular board meeting • ratify the payment of the February 2023 claims • approve the revenue and expenditure reports for February 2023 • approve employment agreements • approve coaching/co-curricular agreements • approve resignations • approve leave of absence requests • approve retirements • approve terminations • approve donations and grants • approve the first reading of the following district policies: o Policy 522 – Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process o Policy 722 – Public Data Requests • adopt the following district policies: o Policy 507 – Corporal Punishment o Policy 508 – Extended School Year for Certain Students with Individualized Education Programs o Policy 509 – Enrollment of Nonresident Students o Policy 510 – The Pupil Fair Dismissal Act of 1974 Suspension, Exclusion and Expulsion – Chapter 572 o Policy 512 – School-Sponsored Student Publications and Activities o Policy 513 – Student Promotion, Retention and Program Design o Policy 516 – Student Medication o Policy 517 – Student Recruiting o Policy 518 – DNR-DNI Orders o Policy 519 – Interviews of Students by Outside Agencies Vote on Consent Agenda: Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. REPORTS AND DISCUSSION ITEMS Garfield Elementary School, Carlos Elementary School, K-5 Literacy and Early Childhood Curriculum Updates. Member Knudsen left the meeting at 8:14 pm. Member Knudsen returned to the meeting at 8:15 pm. APPROVE 2023 SUMMER SCHOOL PROGRAMMING AND CALENDAR Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Anderson, to approve the summer school calendar and programs as presented. Ayes 7 Nays 0 Motion Carried. APPROVE ONGOING SCHOOL BOARD COMMUNICATION PROCESS Motion by Knudsen, not seconded, to move Delegations & Individuals back to the beginning of the meeting agenda as it had been for decades, removing the requirements to submit ahead of time, but allow it as an option, keep the three minute time limit per comment with ten comment spots available, prioritizing speakers who sign up ahead of time through the school board email, also giving preference to new speakers over people who have commented over the previous three meetings. Motion Failed. Motion by Zeithamer, seconded by Anderson, to continue on with the procedures that we’ve been using the last several months. Ayes 6 Nays 1 (Knudsen) Motion Carried. ADJOURNMENT There being no further business to come before the School Board at this time, the meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m. ATTEST: /s/Angela Krebs Chairperson /s/Pamela Carlson Clerk The full version of the school board minutes may be viewed by visiting the District Office or on the Alexandria Public Schools website: https://www.alexschools.org/Page/7321 (April 21, 2023) 215361