Public Notice Rainbow Rider is requestin

Public Notice Rainbow Rider is requesting proposals for their fully-insured Group Medical Insurance. The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Jennifer Olson at Rainbow Rider – Phone: 1-800-450-7770. Email: jolson@rainbowriderbus.com – 249 Poplar Avenue, Lowry, MN 56349. All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Jennifer Olson at Rainbow Rider. Quoting carriers must provide a proposal via email, following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on 10/13/2023. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration. (June 30, 2023) 237878