Public Notice Publish June 16, 2023 DOUGLAS COUNTY HRA NOTICE OF MEETING The Board of Commissioners for the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Douglas County (HRA) will hold a Special Public Meeting to vote on the sale of the property located on Northside Drive in Alexandria, MN on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the HRA office, 1224 North Nokomis NE, Alexandria, MN. (June 16, 2023) 233558