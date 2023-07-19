Public Notice Pope/Douglas Solid Waste M

Public Notice Pope/Douglas Solid Waste Management is requesting insurance carrier proposals for Group Medical Insurance. The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Jake Owen at Gallagher Benefit Services — 3600 American Blvd W Suite 500, Bloomington, MN 55431— Email: Jake_Owen@ajg.com. All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Jake Owen at Gallagher. Quoting carriers must provide a sealed proposal sent to Gallagher following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on August 9 th . Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration. (July 19, 2023) 241972