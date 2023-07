Public Notice Notification of Annual Mee

Public Notice Notification of Annual Meeting: Lake Victoria Area Association Annual Meeting will be held on August 5, 2023 at 9:00am, at the Fairfield Inn & Suites 4929 Sanibel Dr. All members and Lake Victoria Property owners are invited. (July 26, 2023)

