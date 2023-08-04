Public Notice NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING P

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Published August 04, 2023

Public Notice NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING POSSIBLE AMENDMENTS TO THE ALEXANDRIA CITY CODE SECTION 4.36 REGARDING TAXICABS The Alexandria City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7:25 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, in the Alexandria City Hall Council Chambers located at 704 Broadway. The purpose for this hearing is to receive input regarding City Code Chapter 4, Section 4.36, regulating Taxicabs. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Martin Schultz City Administrator (Aug. 4, 2023) 246444