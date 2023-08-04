Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing P

Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.23 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:10 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Zoning District Amendment for Stuart Wood. The applicant is requesting to change the zoning from R-1 “Single Family Residential” to B-1 “General Business” for the westerly 770’ of the parcel. The property is vacant, unplatted and is located east of N Nokomis Street and on the north side of Northside Drive and is legally described as “10.77 AC of S 20 AC of S2 SW4 Lying W of 3.49 AC, AC 10.77, Section 08, Township 128, Range 37, Douglas County, Minnesota”. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (Aug. 4, 2023) 246420