Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing P

Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 11.01 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Exception to Platting (“split”) application for Roger Duncan. The applicant is requesting to allow a one-time split to his existing 10.28-acre unplatted parcel. The one-time split allows the applicant to sell the existing house on-site while retaining the remaining portion. This is not a plan for development. The property is located at 1608 Latoka Dr SW in an R-1 “Single Family Residential” zoning district. The property is legally described as: “NW 10.28 AC of G.Lot 3, Section 24, Township 128, Range 38, Douglas County, Minnesota”. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (Aug. 4, 2023) 246414