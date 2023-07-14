Public Notice NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING P

Public Notice NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PROPOSED INTERIM ORDINANCE TEMPORARILY PROHIBITING THE OPERATION OF A CANNABIS BUSINESS IN THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA The Alexandria City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7:10 PM on Monday, July 24, 2023, in the Alexandria City Hall Council Chambers located at 704 Broadway. The purpose for this hearing is to receive comments regarding the proposed Ordinance temporarily prohibiting the operation of a cannabis business in the City of Alexandria. The full text of the proposed Ordinance is available at Alexandria City Hall, and also published on the City’s website at www.alexandriamn.city. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Martin Schultz City of Alexandria (July 14, 2023) 241038