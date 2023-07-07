Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing P

Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.23 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:30 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Conditional Use Permit for Kevin Hanson dba Zorbaz. The applicant is requesting to install a new above-ground fuel tank behind (west of) the restaurant to serve a proposed new pump at their lake/dock access across Nokomis on Lake Le Homme Dieu. The property is located at 2710 N Nokomis NE and is legally described as: “A.Sub of Blk 2 of So Addn to Browns Point Lot 1 Ex: SW .37 AC & SE’ly Triangular Tract, AC 1.18, Section 06, Township 128, Range 37, Douglas County, Minnesota”. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (July 7, 2023) 239024