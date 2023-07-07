Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing P

Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.23 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:20 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Conditional Use Permit, Variance, and Zoning District/Map Amendment for Kevin Hanson dba Zorbaz. The applicant is requesting to change the zoning from R-1 “Single Family Residential” to B-1 “General Business” and to amend the Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map accordingly. They are also requesting a conditional use permit to allow the installation of a new gas pump to sell gas on the rezoned property at their unaddressed North Nokomis Street/CSAH#42 lake/dock access on Lake Le Homme Dieu. They are also requesting a variance from the lake setback for the gas pump. The property is legally described as: “Pt of G.Lot 3 E of Lot 5 *Rearr of East Addn to Browns Point & Co Rd #42 (Being 130’ on Lake & 119.96’ on Rd), AC .03, Lake Access For 63-4105-330, Section 06, Township 128, Range 37, Douglas County, Minnesota”. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (July 7, 2023) 239017