Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing P

Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.23 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Conditional Use Permit for Michael Peterson dba Precision Auto. The applicant is requesting to remove the existing house, garage, and trees at 718 Nokomis Street to create additional parking for his business next door. The vacant lot would be filled and leveled off to grade, paved with curb added. The remainder of the lot would be seeded. The property is located in a B-1 “General Business” zoning district and is legally described as: “Holes Addn, Lot 5, Blk 40, AC .18, Section 20, Township 128, Range 37, Douglas County, Minnesota”. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (July 7, 2023) 239015