Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing P

Public Notice Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.23 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Conditional Use Permit for The Oscar W. Larson Company. The applicant is requesting to allow the installation of two (2) ABB Terra electrical vehicle charging stations within the Circle K/Holiday Station Store parking lot. The proposal includes the installation of one (1) additional ABB Terra E.V. charger to be installed in the future. The request also proposes to install new electrical service to include a new switchboard and transformer along with a new concrete curb and parking striping. The property is located at 5310 State Hwy 29 S in a B-1 “General Business” zoning district. The property is legally described as: “E 526’ of N 275’ of SE4NE4 Ex: N 55.66’ & Hwy 29 R/W, AC 2.59, Section 01, Township 127, Range 38, Douglas County, Minnesota”. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (July 7, 2023)