PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Public Hearing P

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice of Public Hearing Pursuant to Section 10.20 & 10.21 of the Alexandria City Code, the Alexandria Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:00 pm in the Alexandria City Hall to consider the Planned Unit Development application of Habitat for Humanity. The applicant is requesting to replat vacant property for the development of a residential single-family Planned Unit Development (PUD) consisting of 42 detached single family homes, public streets, sanitary sewer, water, and stormwater management. The property is located in the current “Summer Meadows Addition” Outlots B, C, D & E. The properties are located in an R-1 “Single Family Residential” zoning district. Notice of this hearing has been mailed to all property owners of record within 350 feet of the property in question. The public is invited to attend this hearing. Any questions or comments should be addressed to Mike Weber, City Planner, at (320) 759-3626 or mweber@alexandriamn.city. Deb Parrott, Chairperson Alexandria Planning Commission (June 9, 2023) 231390