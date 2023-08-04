Public Notice NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING F

Public Notice NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR TETRAHYDROCANNABINOL (THC) PRODUCT SALES LICENSE APPLICATIONS Pursuant to licensing requirements, a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria on August 14, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Information concerning the application as follows: Licensee Name: TD Specialty Stores Inc. Trade Name: Alex Tobacco Location: 611 44th Ave. W, Suite 100 (Aug. 4, 2023) 246428