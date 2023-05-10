Public Notice NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLO

Public Notice NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 17, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,200.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Autumn M. Janke, an unmarried individual MORTGAGEE: Vikings Savings Bank DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: May 17, 2016 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: 383885 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., its successors and assigns Dated: May 17, 2016 Recorded: May 17, 2016 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: 383886 And assigned to: Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation Dated: May 16, 2022 Recorded: May 17, 2022 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: A441946 And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Dated: March 9, 2023 Recorded: March 16, 2023 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: A448410 And assigned to: Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation Dated: April 7, 2023 Recorded: April 12, 2023 Douglas County Recorder Document Number: A448801 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Vikings Savings Bank Residential Mortgage Servicer: Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Douglas Property Address: 521 5th Avenue East, Alexandria, MN 56308 Tax Parcel ID Number: 63-1928-000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East 53 1/2 feet of Lots 7 and 8, Block 5, Hick`s 4th Addition to the City of Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $63,080.68 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 216 7th Avenue W, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 26, 2023, or the next business day if December 26, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: May 3, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051164-F2 (May 10, 17, 24 & 31; June 7 & 14, 2023) 222227