Public Notice NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A SOLID WASTE DESIGNATION ORDINANCE WITH THE PURPOSE OF REGULATING THE TRANSPORTATION AND DELIVERY OF SOLID WASTE GENERATED IN DOUGLAS COUNTY TO THE POPE/DOUGLAS SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT RESOURCE RECOVERY FACILITY IN ALEXANDRIA, MINNESOTA. Please take notice that on the 18th day of April at 9:02 a.m., the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the County Commissioners Room, Douglas County Administration Building, 821 Cedar Street, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 on the proposed Solid Waste Designation Ordinance. The ordinance proposes to regulate the transportation and delivery of solid waste generated within the county; define the geographic area and the types and quantities of solid waste subject to designation; specify points of delivery of the waste; require acceptable waste be delivered to the designated facility; except from the requirements certain types of solid waste materials, and enact additional regulations governing the hauling of waste and other matters. Copies of the proposed ordinance are available in the Land and Resource Management Department and on the County website at www.douglascountymn.gov/classes-events/regular-board-meeting-882 (March 31; April 7, 2023) 209232