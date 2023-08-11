Public Notice NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION TO C

Public Notice NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION TO CREDITORS OF LEON E. AND PATRICIA M. WESTBROCK FAMILY, LLC This notice is provided to you pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Sections 322A.0703 and 322C.0704. 1. Leon E. and Patricia M. Westbrock Family, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (the “Company”), is dissolved and winding up its affairs. 2. Claims against the Company must be in writing and include the following information: a. Claimant’s name, address, phone number and email address; b. Specific details of claimant’s claim, including copies of any invoices or order forms; and c. Total amount claimed owed by the Company to the claimant. 3. Written Claims against the Company must be presented to the following: Leon E. and Patricia M. Westbrock Family, LLC 5153 County Road 11 NE Alexandria, MN 56308 4. All claims against the Company are barred unless an action to enforce the claim is commenced within five years after publication of the notice. Dated: August 3, 2023 LEON E. AND PATRICIA M. WESTBROCK FAMILY, LLC By: /s/ Leon E Westbrock Its: Chief Managing Agent (Aug. 11, 2023) 248621