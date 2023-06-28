Public Notice NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN tha

Public Notice NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of the Township of Alexandria, Douglas County, Minnesota, have adopted an updated Comprehensive Plan as a compilation of policy statements, goals, standards, and maps for guiding the physical, social and economic development, both private and public, of the township and its environs. The new Comprehensive Plan replaces the Township's previous 2006 Comprehensive Plan and updates and modifies language in Sections IV (Issues and Trends), V (Goals and Policies) and the Township's Future Land Use Map in Section VI (FutureLand Use) to identify additional areas as suitable for future commercial/light industrial use and areas for potential expansion of ALASD sewer lines. A printed copy of the newly adopted 2023 Comprehensive Plan is available for inspection by any person by contacting Gregg Raisanen, Township Clerk, at Alexandria Township Office, 324 Broadway Street, Suite 101, Alexandria, Minnesota 56308 or by calling him at (320) 759-5300 or by visiting the Alexandria Township web site at www.alexandriatownship.org. (June 28, 2023) 237395