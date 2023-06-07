Public Notice Notice is hereby given tha

Public Notice Notice is hereby given that Douglas County has contracted an aquatic invasive species control project involving herbicide treatments of flowering rush infestations in Grants Lake. Maps containing treatment information can be found at https://www.co.douglas.mn.us/ or at the Douglas County Courthouse at 305 8th Ave W, Alexandria, MN, 56308. Flowering Rush – Diquat dibromide, an EPA and MDA registered aquatic herbicide, will be used to treat flowering rush the week of June 26th. It is recommended that any irrigation using lake water in treated areas cease for five days after treatment. Signatures for lake-wide herbicide control of aquatic invasive species are not required for Douglas County as the MN DNR has waived the signature requirements as allowed by state statute. The law requires notification to lakeshore owners on how to opt out of treatments. According to Minnesota Statutes (103G.615, Sec 78, Subd. 3a,b,c), the County is required to notify landowners of proposed treatments, offering them an opportunity to request that treatment NOT be done in waters adjacent to their property. Adjacency is defined as waters within 150 feet of the shore lake-ward between property lines. While it is the landowners right to request treatment NOT be done in front of their property, it should be noted this project aims to reduce aquatic invasive species populations which interfere with navigation, impair recreational activities, and cause harm to native plant populations. Landowners may exercise this right by notifying the County in writing of their wish to opt out of any treatment areas for 2023. All notifications must be received by Monday, June 19, 2023. Address all communication to: Justin Swart, AIS Prevention Coordinator Douglas County Land and Resource Management 305 8th Ave W Alexandria, MN 56308 justins@co.douglas.mn.us (June 7, 2023) 230965