Public Notice NOTICE HEARING ON IMPROVEM

Public Notice NOTICE HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT INTERLACHEN DRIVE/SHADY LANE Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of the Town of Carlos, Douglas County, Minnesota, will meet and hold a public hearing at the Carlos Town Hall, 210 Victoria Street, Carlos, Minnesota at 7:00 PM on April 11, 2023, to consider the making of an improvement of Interlachen Drive/Shady Lane, in the Township of Carlos by upgrading and bituminous surfacing, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 429.11 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the property abutting and non-abutting on such roads. The estimated cost of such improvement is $99,552.00. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. There will be a bid opening at 6:30 PM on this date. Rebecca Anderson Clerk, Carlos Township (March 29; April 7, 2023) 208206