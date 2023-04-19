Public Notice INVITATION TO SUBMIT PROPO

Public Notice INVITATION TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR FINANCING PACKAGE The City of Alexandria invites financial institutions to submit proposals for the financing of the City of Alexandria Fire Department Rescue Unit. Terms would be for annual payments over a fifteen-year term as further detailed in the Request for Proposals – Municipal Financing for Fire Rescue available from the City of Alexandria. The total amount to be financed is approximately $688,000. Please express the interest cost as a percent. Proposals must be submitted to the City of Alexandria Finance Director on or before 3:00 PM CST on May 10, 2023. The City Council is expected to consider the proposals at the regular meeting on June 12, 2023. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Martin Schultz City Administrator Please publish in the Echo Press on April 14, 2023 and April 19, 2023 Posted on the City of Alexandria website through May 10, 2023 Go to www.alexandriamn.city for RFP for AFD Rescue Financing Package. Please contact Finance Director Jane Blade at jblade@alexandriamn.city, 320-759-3625 or Fire Chief Jeff Karrow at jkarrow@alexandriamn.city, for more information. (April 19, 2023) 213656