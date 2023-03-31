Public Notice Important Information Rega

Public Notice Important Information Regarding Property Assessments Ida Township This may affect your 2024 property taxes. STATE OF MINNESOTA) COUNTY OF DOUGLAS) The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Ida in Douglas County, Minnesota, will meet, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 1:00 PM. at the Town Hall (Sec 33), by appointment only, for the assessment year 2023 (taxes payable 2024). The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your Assessor’s office at 320-762-3884 to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessment and may make corrections as needed. You must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization. All appeals are by appointment. Call the Douglas County Assessor’s Office at 320-762-3884 to schedule an appointment. Dated this 20th day of March, 2023 Barbara D. Kilgore Clerk of the Township of Ida NOTE According to Minnesota State Statute 274.03: The Clerk shall give at least ten days’ posted notice of the time and place of such meeting of the Board of Review, but the failure to give such notice or hold such meeting shall not vitiate any assessment, except as to the excess over the market value of the property. (March 31, 2023) 208848