Public Notice Horizon Public Health Noti

Public Notice Horizon Public Health Notice is hereby given that bids for Group Medical Insurance will be accepted by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. on behalf of Horizon Public Health until Friday, August 18, 2023. All proposals should be submitted electronically and clearly identified as insurance proposals for Horizon Public Health. Proposal specifications may be obtained from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. at 3600 American Boulevard West, Suite 500, Bloomington MN, 55431 by calling (952) 356-0710 or emailing Bre_Rief@AJG.com. Horizon Public Health reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals, or any part thereof, and to waive any informalities or irregularities. Horizon Public Health also reserves the right to renew its current plans with the current carrier if their proposals are deemed to best satisfy the evaluation criteria. (July 28, 2023) 244554